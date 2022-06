Nick Viall

After the actress was caught flirting with the former Bachelor via Instagram, he confirmed that the pair went to dinner in October 2019.

While Bilson and Hart of Dixie costar Jaime King initially played coy about her “private” relationship with Viall, she downplayed any romance between them during an exclusive interview with Us in December 2019 that they were just friends: “We’ve always just been friends. He’s a really nice guy.”