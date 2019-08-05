The Vows

“We’re definitely writing our vows. We’ll say traditional vows and we’re writing our vows,” Rachel told Us. “And I don’t want him to hear them until the day of. I don’t even think we’ll do a first look. Like, I want him to truly see me for the first time walking down the aisle. But I have to figure it out. I’m sure as we get closer, I’ll figure something out.”

Months later, Rachel added that it’s going to be “hard” for her to write her vows.

“I’m very wordy so that’ll be hard for me to put it together,” she explained to Us in August 2019. “A couple of weeks ago I started getting nervous about writing my vows and I said, ‘You know, maybe we should just say traditional ones.’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely not.’”