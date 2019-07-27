Celebrations

Rachel Lindsay and Her ‘Bachelor’ Buds Celebrate Her Bachelorette Party With Twerking, Hangover Kits in Costa Rica

By
Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette in Costa Rica
 Courtesy of Rachel Lindsay/Instagram
11
12 / 11

Bride-to-Be

Lindsay beamed in an all-white ensemble as she prepared to board her plane in Miami.

Back to top