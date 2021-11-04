Her Parents’ Warning

Lindsay ended up agreeing to be the Bachelorette because of the impact that she felt her representation of Black women in the franchise could have, but her parents were hesitant.

“My parents didn’t want me to do The Bachelorette,” she explained. “They didn’t have a problem with The Bachelor because I was one of many, and I mean, let’s be serious, we didn’t think that I would go far because you typically didn’t see Black women or men go far on the show. So, for them, they just didn’t think that I would have that type of exposure, but when it came to me being the first and me being the lead to this audience that they had curated for so many years that was used to a certain type of person leading this show, my parents knew what was gonna come with it. My mom said, ‘They’re going to crucify you.’”