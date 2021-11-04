Mental Health Break

Lindsay did not qualify to see the franchise’s psychiatrist during filming based on her evaluation, but she asked to meet with the expert anyway to continue the therapy she had begun outside the show.

“We would talk about politics, and I was like, ‘Tell me what’s going on in the world.’ I hitched my wagon to her because she was what was real to me,” she noted. “We couldn’t be miked, I could stay in there as long as I wanted to, they couldn’t pull me out, they couldn’t question the things that we talked about. It was a safe place for me, and without her, I wouldn’t have been able to go through The Bachelor and be successful, and I demanded that I got to talk to her weekly for an unlimited amount of time as the Bachelorette, and it saved me.”