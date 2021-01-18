David Boreanaz
Uchitel revealed that she dated the Bones actor in 2009. "I mean, it's a problem that I derive my credibility from someone else loving me who I think is important," she told the L.A. Times. "Everyone thought David Boreanaz was super hot, but David Boreanaz is blowing up my phone and wants me. I pick powerful men. It could be a speaker in a room that everyone's like, 'Oh, my God, they're so smart.' It's not like I'm trying to pull them away from anyone. The thing is that they want to know me."