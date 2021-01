PK Kemsley

Uchitel once dated PK Kemsley when he was a customer at Tao nightclub, where she worked. PK is now married to Dorit Kemsley and part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “He was a bottle service customer. Listen, he’s got a great personality. He broke me down. He was just a friend for a year and then I totally fell in love with him. I know it sounds crazy,” she said. “I fell head over heels and couldn’t get enough of him. I spoke with an accent, which is crazy.”