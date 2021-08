August 2015

During an interview with DuJour magazine, the Knives Out actor opened up about how his wife has helped make their lives as normal as possible despite their star status.

“There were phones back then, but nobody used the cameras,” he said of meeting fans. “Or there was a rule, if someone did it, you’d be like, ‘What the f—k are you doing?!’ My wife is the best in the world at all that, she’ll just turn to them and go, ‘No, thank you very much,’ and they’re like, ‘OK.’”