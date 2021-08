January 2018

Weisz got honest about how her relationship with Craig changed her point of view on marriage.

“I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye, but I never thought I would get married,” she told ES Magazine at the time. “It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies – marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”