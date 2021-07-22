December 2011

Goreski responded to Zoe’s onscreen comments during an interview with The Daily Beast.

“I think it’s unfortunate that she decided to take the angle that she did because it’s not the truth,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that all of the time that I spent with her, and the many lengthy conversations that we had discussing my departure from working with her, that she would choose to character assassinate me on television.”

During his interview, the former Fashion Police host said that he gave Zoe ample notice before leaving the company. He also noted that he trained his replacement and stayed a bit longer than he’d hoped to complete a job.

“I just think it’s unfortunate that she feels so competitive with me in a way,” he added. “Because I left to create a name for myself — not to ride on any of her coattails. She’s so incredibly successful, that a stylist starting out — I don’t know what kind of threat that is to her. Maybe she thinks I’m incredibly talented. Who knows.”

As for client stealing, Goreski denied the allegations.

“That’s not the truth,” he shared. “And she knows that’s not the truth. I didn’t even say goodbye to a lot of her clients because I didn’t want anything to be misconstrued as me soliciting anybody.” However, the paper did note that Goreski had styled Zoe’s client Demi Moore.

Following her former employee’s comments, a representative for Zoe sent a statement to The Daily Beast.

“Rachel and Rodger are amused by his convenient interpretation of events and have no additional comments,” their message read.