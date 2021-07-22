February 2012

Us exclusively reported that Zoe snubbed Goreski during a Marchesa fashion show. Before the show began, the reality star stopped to give a quick hug to someone in the front row. However, she refused to acknowledge Goreski, who was sitting right next to the friend.

“He kept staring at her thinking that she would say something to him, but she turned her back on him as she was speaking to the woman and then walked off,” a source told Us at the time. “Brad seemed really miffed by the whole thing.”