January 2012

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Goreski opened up about how difficult it was to jumpstart his career when he was known for helping another.

“One of the biggest struggles in starting out on my own was developing a celebrity client base,” he shared. “People knew me as the assistant. People didn’t really know what my own style was or what my mark was going to be on the red carpet.”

That same month, his show premiered. Luckily for fans invested in the drama, he addressed the fallout with Zoe during an episode.

“We don’t speak to each other,” he said. “I would love to be able to speak with her. I think I have conducted myself with honesty, with dignity and with grace. And I will continue to do so no matter what is said about me.”