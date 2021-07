September 2010

The trouble began when Goreski left Rachel Zoe Inc. to start his own career. While the duo announced their amicable split — set to take place at the start of October 2010 — with raving statements about each other, rumors swirled that the real reason for the professional breakup was a New York Times profile about Goreski. At the time, word on the street was that Zoe was upset about her assistant had been given the spotlight.