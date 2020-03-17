April 2019

When Mario made a cameo on RHONY during season 11, he joked about the twosome getting back together. “I have a new rule,” he told his ex-wife. “There should be a renewable contract. You get married, and every seven years or so, you say, ‘Are we going to renew the contract of marriage?’ I think it’s a good idea!”

Ramona wasn’t convinced. “I think what’s really important is communication,” she said. “You don’t wait until things fall apart. You should communicate and say, ‘Hey, I’m not happy for this and this’ and not wait until things starting going to s— and can’t fix them.”