July 2015

Ramona gave insight into the end of their romance in her 2015 book. “Things started to go downhill when Mario found out how much I was making for Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New York.” she wrote. ”Mario had just turned sixty and his business was struggling. [But] his wife had become famous and was earning a great salary. He was on a path leading him farther and farther away from our marriage.”