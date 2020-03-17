June 2010

The duo’s vow renewal aired during season 3 of RHONY. “Probably the biggest decision one will ever make is the person to spend the rest of your life with,” Mario told his then-wife of 17 years. “Sometimes it takes quite a while before you know if you’ve made the right choice. I was fortunate to have known very early that I had made the right decision. … After 17 years of marriage you have been at my side through everything that life has thrown at us, both good and bad. You have been a steady rock in times of trouble had a ray of sunshine when I could not see the light. You have applauded my achievements and comforted me in my setbacks. You have given me the most wonderful daughter a father could ever have. For all of this I am blessed and so I reaffirm my vows that I said so long ago.”

He added; “Ramona, I will love and honor you through good times and bad for better or worse in sickness and in health until death do us part. May God continue to bless our marriage.”