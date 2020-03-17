Love Lives Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer and Ex-Husband Mario Singer’s Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon March 17, 2020 Shutterstock (2) 13 10 / 13 September 2016 Their divorce was finalized in September 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Antiviral Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers and Immunity Items to Stock Up on — ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News