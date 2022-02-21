Kelly Apologizes for Kaepernick Comments

The podcast host apologized for previous comments she made about Colin Kaepernick protesting racial injustice via kneeling during the national anthem.

“When Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem, I had strong feelings about it. Even when he kept saying it had nothing to do with the flag or military, I didn’t listen. I kept not listening to him or anyone else and let the political rhetoric persuade me that him kneeling was disrespectful to our military,” she wrote during summer 2020, revealing that the Stafford family was donating $350,000 to “endow a social justice program” for UGA at athletics. “Over the past several months, I have opened my ears, mind, and heart and it has opened my eyes to see how wrong I was and for that I am sorry. … We are proud to be a part of this program and we will keep fighting to help end this social injustice. Black Lives Matter.”