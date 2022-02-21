Kelly Blames NFL for COVID Mishap

In August 2020, Kelly revealed that she was about to “lose my s—t” after a “nightmare” couple of days after Matthew falsely tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been losing my mind because of how my Family has been treated since my husband was put on the Covid-IR list. Even after we knew it was a false positive, I was approached in a grocery store told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work … and that’s just to name a few things,” she said at the time.

Kelly added: “I blame the @NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people’s lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world. I’m sharing our experience because I don’t want it happening to any other family that plays for this league.”