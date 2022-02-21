Kelly Calls Michigan a ‘Dictatorship’

The Georgia native was under fire in November 2020 for referring to Michigan as a “dictatorship” amid coronavirus restrictions.

“I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine,” she said via Instagram at the time. “Shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it, so once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left. I’m just over it.”

Kelly later apologized, acknowledging that she “should never have used the word ‘dictatorship.’” She continued: “I got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. i don’t know the answer and i won’t pretend to. i care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this … and also the medical staff who care for them. and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it. so i’m sorry. i let my emotions get the best of me. i love michigan and the people here … don’t get that twisted … This place was my rock during my tough times. and i wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case.”