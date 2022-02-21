Pretzel-Gate

During Matthew’s first season with the Rams, Kelly was asked to leave SoFi Stadium after she threw a soft pretzel at a San Francisco 49ers fan who was trolling over the game.

“I’m an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse,” she posted via social media after the November 2021 incident. “I tried to apologize, but in the end I knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! … I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!”