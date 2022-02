Ref Drama

Kelly isn’t the first — and likely won’t be the last — spouse to call out refs via social media. In 2019, she reposted an image of Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans celebrating a win against the Lions, alluding to the officials as the reason Green Bay won writing, “They are missing their most valuable players of the night in this picture…” In 2021, she wrote via Instagram Stories, “Do refs get fined for bulls—t calls? If not, they 10000% should.”