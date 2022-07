‘Pump Rules’ Drama

After finding out that the Pump Rules cast discussed his previous feud with 50 Cent on camera, Emmett allegedly reached out to an NBCUniversal exec to try to get the scene cut from the show. “If they mention [50 Cent] anywhere in this show … the antics will start Again which could Destroy my career,” Emmett allegedly wrote in an October 2019 email. The producer did not comment on the allegation.