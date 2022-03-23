His Response to Her Comments

After their split, Kent accused Emmett of infidelity, which he chose not to address publicly.

“I am never going to comment on any of that stuff. I just feel like what I am going through and what I have gone through — my mistakes and my accountability. She also has a side to it which I will never go into but we have Ocean,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass director pointed out. “I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it. No matter what is said about me.”

Emmett went on to say that he didn’t find it “appropriate” to discuss his private matters with Kent outside of their relationship.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he added. “I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

The Gotti producer stated that it didn’t “feel good” to be at the center of drama, saying, “I am working to provide for my family and my children every day. At the end of the day, I just try to keep my head up and hope that eventually that stuff subsides and people move on to something else.”

Emmett added: “There’s always two sides to every story. But I am just not going to ever take that to the public. I can’t get involved in that — it is never going to be who I am.”