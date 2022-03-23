Where They Stand

While Kent and Emmett aren’t on the best terms, the Florida native explained that the “most important thing” is the well-being of their daughter.

“When I think about all the chaos, I just try to think, you know, we have this beautiful girl and she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for us,” he said on Wednesday. “That is worth all of the turmoil and the heartbreak and the pain that has gone on. I’m not saying that I’m happy about any of it. I’m not. I’m sad, but at the same time, I have Ocean, she has Ocean, and I think we both would say that we have her out of this and how can we not be grateful?”

Ocean marked her 1st birthday earlier this month, and Emmett noted that the former couple are still working on being able to celebrate milestones together.

“We are not at that place. By the way, I could be at that place but I have to let Lala make that call,” he shared. “I am optimistic that one day we will be at that place and she will be open to that. I respect however she wants this to be.”

When it comes to his own love life, Emmett revealed that he is dating again but not seeing anyone “exclusively” at the moment. The filmmaker explained that his priority is to be a “single dad” who provides for his children and focuses on his career.