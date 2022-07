Allegations of Abuse and Fraud

The Los Angeles Times exposé includes several allegations of sexual misconduct on Emmett’s part. One aspiring actress claimed that she would “have to perform sexual favors” to get acting work from the producer.

According to the report, Emmett and his company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, are currently facing several lawsuits claiming misrepresentation and civil fraud occurred in business transactions.

Emmett has denied all claims presented in the report.