Cheating Allegations

Following their split, Kent claimed that Emmett had cheated on her numerous times. In June 2022, the Bravo personality claimed that her ex-fiancé “tackled” her when she tried to grab his phone after confronting him about his alleged infidelity.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground,” Kent told the Los Angeles Times. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it [Emmett’s phone] from my hands.”

The Hard Kill producer’s rep, Sallie Hofmeister, denied the allegations. “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television.”