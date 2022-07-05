Directorial Debut

The producer’s first foray into directing culminated in the June 2021 premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a crime thriller starring Willis and Megan Fox. Emmett talked to Bleeding Cool in July 2021 about how directing differs from producing.

“I think the new part of it for me was having to be present every day, having to be in the moment, and not being able to multitask and do seven other movies at the same time. I had to just be there on this one film, but at the same time, that’s creatively what I needed badly in my life. That is the perk of a director being creatively involved in every aspect of the film,” he told the outlet.