Restraining Order

Childers filed a restraining order against her ex-husband in October 2022, claiming she was emotionally and verbally abused during their marriage, but a judge denied the request due to supposed lack of evidence.

The Gangster Squad actress alleged that she discovered “threatening” messages exchanged between Emmett and his lawyer, which prompted her to seek the temporary order. “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls,” the lawyer reportedly wrote in an email to Emmett, who replied, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Childers asserted in her filing that she was uncomfortable with the exchange. The Ray Donovan alum also claimed her ex “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him” before their split and alleged she found a tracking device under her car in January 2017, several months before the duo’s divorce was settled. She claimed Emmett informed her that his lawyer suggested hiring a private investigator, who was allegedly responsible for placing the device. (Neither Emmett nor his lawyer immediately responded when the filing made headlines.)