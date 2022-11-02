The Assistant’s Lawsuit

In November 2022, Emmett’s former assistant Martin G’Blae filed a lawsuit claiming that he’d been fired in late 2020 because of racial discrimination. In court documents obtained by Us, G’Blae alleged that he’d been asked to pay drug dealers and prostitutes for Emmett in addition to more typical assistant duties.

Emmett, for his part, denied the allegations in a statement via his lawyer Suann MacIsaac. “The allegations being made are beyond fictitious,” the attorney told Us at the time. “Mr. G’Blae is a disgruntled former employee who was fired for cause. During the last year he has tried to get thousands of dollars from Mr. Emmett for supposed unpaid expenses that he cannot substantiate. Mr. G’Blae will most definitely be held accountable for his actions in a courtroom.”