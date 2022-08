Choosing to Be Single

Following her split, Leviss revealed she was in no rush to get back into a serious relationship.

“I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing. It is a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really really like,” she told Maloney on her podcast in April 2022. “And to date and to see if you like this person or do you not?”