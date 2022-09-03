Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk’s Relationship Timeline

April 2022

“We have done every sort of therapy you can think of. Not because we needed it. We did it preventatively,” Gates said during an appearance on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “We come from two different backgrounds. We’re two different religions. He’s from California. He was raised differently. I’m from the South. I was raised with just my momma, and he was raised with a whole crew of people.”

The reality star said hashing out their differences with a counselor has been the key to their relationship’s success. “We knew we had major differences on those kinds of things, so we had pre-marital counseling,” she added. “We had counseling before we had children. We had inter-faith counseling. … We did, like, getting ready for a family counseling. So, we did all of that and worked it out.”