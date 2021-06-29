Love Lives

Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday: A Timeline of Their Relationship

2015

The two haven’t offered too many details about the beginning of their relationship, but they did open up about how they crossed paths. “The first time we met was at a gay bar in West Hollywood where Symoné was a host of a karaoke night,” Pearman-Maday said in a Q&A video.

Meanwhile, Symoné confirmed the origin of their relationship started when she commented on an Instagram throwback photo of the two. “Damn babe you took it back to the start of the relationship #2015/2016,” she commented in June 2020.

