June 2021

For their first anniversary, Symoné emphasized how prioritizing their mental health is a huge part of their relationship.

“We both go to therapy. We both go to therapy in our own version. I just wanted to tell you how much I love you and tell you that your journey of mental health and making yourself better has definitely sparked want in me to get better as well,” Symoné told Pearman-Maday in a June YouTube video. “I know that our relationship personally, our relationship outward to the public and our relationship with ourselves will only get better if we take care of our brains.”