Ray Liotta and Fiancee Jacy Nittolo’s Relationship Timeline

May 2022

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Nittolo spoke out about Liotta’s death via Instagram on May 28 . “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

She added: “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known … and even that is an understatement.”