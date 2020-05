On Archie’s Birthday Post

“Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘He said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second,” Giffin wrote in May 2020 alongside the video of Markle’s birthday video for Archie. “God forbid. Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him … wearing no pants?! Ooookay.”

She also referred to Markle as “unmaternal” and “such a phony.”