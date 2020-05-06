On Harry and Meghan’s Doc

Giffin had a lot of feelings when Harry and Markle opened up about their struggles in their ITV documentary. “I’m still refraining from officially commenting on the ITV documentary except to say that I think all of this sadly detracts from Her Majesty’s selfless, stoic decades of duty to God and country,” Giffin wrote in October 2019.

Days later, she added that she is still “processing” the revelations: “All the layers and shades of gray of this interview. It touches on so many issues that cut deeper than Harry and Meghan. What I do know for sure is that this is the messy, nuanced emotional terrain that makes me love being a writer.”