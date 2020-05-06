Royals

Author Emily Giffin Has a Lot of Opinions on the Royal Family: Read Her Criticism, Praise and More

By
Meghan Markle Author Emily Giffin Criticism Praise More Royal Family
 Shutterstock
9
4 / 9

On Not ‘Liking’ Meghan

“When I said I don’t like MM, I don’t actually know her,” Giffin clarified in January 2020. “It’s a conclusion I’ve drawn from afar based on many data points (and people who do know her and have worked with her). But I acknowledge that I could be wrong; the data points could be wrong; and that the issue is very complicated. I also want to say that the racism that MM has endured is absolutely vile. Nothing excuses it. And if that’s why they are leaving, I get it. Regardless, I wish them well. #sussexit.”

 

Back to top