On the Royal Exit

“They insisted they wanted to ‘modernize the monarchy’ and ‘hit the ground running.’ They said they were ready for the challenge and the responsibility,” the author wrote in January 2020. “They were all in. But I believe, with hindsight (and after taking off my own royal rose colored glasses) that what MM really wanted was fame. Before her wedding and since her wedding, she has had a PR team working on making her famous. This isn’t a bad thing—plenty of good people aspire to be famous. But anybody who disputes that MM wanted to be famous is ignoring the facts. She took the famous part, along with a royal wedding, title, and residence—and then decided she didn’t like the life. Being a royal is hard work. It looks glamorous, but the daily life is a grind; the rules are onerous; and I believe the cons far outweigh the perks. On top of that, MM was a new mother and the victim of vile racist attacks. I’ve been a new mother but never the victim of racism or the paparazzi, and I can’t fathom how painful that would be (though I try). But I will forever maintain that they—both MM and Harry—behaved selfishly. I feel like I’m part of another generation when I say this—but not everything is about ‘happiness.’ Sometimes it’s about duty and honor and sacrifice for something bigger than you.”

Giffin added that the duo should have made a decision before their May 2018 nuptials. “OR I think they should have given it longer than 18 months before they threw in the towel,” she wrote. “And in any event, they should have made the announcement differently and acknowledged some culpability. ‘We are sorry …’ Look. People make mistakes and life is messy. But when things go wrong, own up to your own role in the mess. Based on the facts I have before me, I just don’t respect how they’ve behaved. And I’m not a bully, or a racist, or misogynistic, for holding this opinion. #sussexit.”