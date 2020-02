June 1986: Danielle Staub

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, then known as Beverly Merrill, was arrested in June 1986 and charged with eight felonies, including extortion, cocaine possession and narcotics conspiracy. She later pleaded guilty to a single felony count and was sentenced to five years’ probation. In 2009, she told Us Weekly that only the facts that she was arrested and changed her name were true, adding, “I was a different person.”