Michelle Young

The former Bachelorette opened up in September 2022 about the ABC series failing to address season 19 winner Erich Schwer’s Blackface controversy.

“If I’m going to stay a part of this franchise, this franchise is gonna change,” Young told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And if it’s not going to change, then I’m going to take my energy somewhere else where I can make a change. And it’s a lot, it’s exhausting but I’m not going to continue to be a part of something that isn’t truly focused on changing with the times. We need to do better.”

The Minnesota native explained that the reality show needs to put action behind their words when it comes to issues like racism.

“We’ve already been through this before,” she revealed. “We been through this with Matt James season, me being the runner up, called the token Black girl called whatever it is. I’ve already been through these types of feelings. And so, to go through it again, and after I was promised change, promised all these different things, I don’t take somebody’s word for it at this point.”

Young shared that at the end of the day, it’s about “protecting my energy,” adding, “I don’t get to have these conversations and take off my skin.”