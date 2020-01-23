Reality TV Tragedies: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths

Tyler Gwozdz

The Bachelorette season 15 contestant was rushed to the hospital in Boca Raton, Florida, on January 13, 2020, after an apparent overdose. Following a week in the hospital, Gwozdz died at the age of 29.

Gwozdz made headlines in May 2019 after he mysteriously left the ABC dating series during the third episode. “Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him,” lead Hannah Brown said during the episode.

While a Reddit user accused Gwozdz of being an “extreme misogynist” who spit on an ex-girlfriend, he denied the claims in a statement to Refinery29.

“Addressing totally unsubstantiated rumors posted to Reddit from an anonymous account seems imprudent,” he said May 2019. “I feel that even addressing them gives them some sort attention and fuel but I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record.”