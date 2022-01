Grinchy

“I grew up with a German shepherd as a kid in Australia, and to be honest he was my best friend if not only friend, I always told myself that when I grow up and own my own house I would find the right one again. Well, ladies and gentlemen meet Grinchy,” Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber introduced his new pup via Instagram in November 2020. He and his wife, Emma Slater, also share dog Ruby.