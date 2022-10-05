2008

The Real Love Boat cohosts welcomed twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie. When Romijn made a guest appearance on The Talk in May 2022, O’Connell asked his wife what she loved most about being a mother to their daughters.

“Snuggling with them, getting hugs from them, getting to be a part of watching them become these incredibly complete people, getting to curate this world for them, introducing them to the music we want to introduce them to, introducing them to the movies, and books. It’s an honor to raise them. They make me so proud,” the Star Trek: Discovery alum replied.