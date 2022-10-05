2015
The Jerry Maguire actor revealed that his daughters were aware of their mother’s previous marriage to Stamos.
“Full House is on a continual loop,” O’Connell explained during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Because they expressed, like, real feelings for the character of Uncle Jesse, I said, ‘You know girls, I gotta tell you something. This is gonna be crazy.’”
The television presenter then joked, "My kids really want to know why Mom isn't still with him. [They say], 'That was a mistake, Mom.'"