2022
The married couple teamed up to cohost the CBS reality romance series The Real Love Boat.
While promoting the show in an October conversation with E! News, Romijn revealed that her husband struggled with getting too emotionally invested in the contestants.
"Jerry kept reacting. Every time somebody would get eliminated, he'd go, 'Nooo!' He'd have this big reaction. It was explained to us that we're supposed to remain neutral. That was a real challenge for both of us, but especially Jerry," she said.