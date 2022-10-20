2022

O’Connell joked that he had a very brief window to impress his future wife when they met for the first time. “The only reason I am with Rebecca Romijn is because when I met Rebecca when I was 30, literally, I was like Eminem in 8 Mile,” he exclusively told Us, adding that he did a “song and dance” to impress her. “I had one shot. That was it.”

Romijn, for her part, added: “Jerry was utterly charming, as you can imagine. And hilarious, and of course I fell for that immediately.”