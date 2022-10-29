Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline

By
2022 US Open Tennis Championships, queens, Usa - 29 Aug 2022
 Courtesy of Andrew Schwartz/Shutterstock
17
16 / 17
podcast

August 2022

The lovebirds attended Serena Williams’ first-round U.S. Open match in New York City. 

“The @usopen is such a spectacular way to end the Summer,” Wilson wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of snaps of herself and her partner at the big event. “Was so great to see Serena play tonight! What a legend! Looking forward to more quality matches and it was great to also celebrate @ustafoundation and the great charitable work that they do with under-resourced kids. #USOpen #BeOpen.”

See Full Gallery