May 2022

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” Wilson told People about her new romance. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

The SAG Award nominee also gushed about being in a “really healthy” relationship. “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” she continued. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have.”