Love Lives

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Relationship

By
October 2020 Mexico Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Timeline of Their Relationship
 Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

October 2020

The duo enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Back to top